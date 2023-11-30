The FA of Malaysia (FAM) and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) have moved the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) training into the third phase which began last week and ends on 4 December 2023 at the Wisma FAM.

The second phase of VAR training was conducted from 26 August to 11 September 2023.

For the third phase of VAR training, a total of 20 referees, 21 assistant referees and 14 ‘replay operators’ were in attendance where they received instructions from six FAM instructors.

The six are C. Ravichandran, Kassim Kadir Bacha, Abdul Basith Shahul Hamid, Nagor Amir Noor Mohamed, Mohd Sabri Mat Daud and M. Sivanesan.

The final training this week is being attended by a FIFA VAR instructor, Igor Radojcic from Serbia.

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...