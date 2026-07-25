Thailand cruised to an opening 5-0 win over 10-man Laos in Group B of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 with Kakana Khamyok scoring twice for Anthony Hudson’s side in Vientiane on Saturday.

Teerasak Poiephimai sent Thailand on their way to victory in the 11th minute before Kakana doubled the visitors’ advantage 16 minutes later.

A red card for Phetdavanh Somsanid two minutes ahead of the interval shattered Laotian hopes of a fightback and further goals in the second half from Yotsakorn Burapha, captain Sarach Yooyen and Kakana sealed a comfortable win for the seven-times champions.

Yotsakon and Kakana had threatened in the opening exchanges for the visitors and by the 11th minute Sarach swung in an inviting cross from the left that Teerasak rose highest to head home.

Manuel Bihr was inches away from adding a second four minutes later while Chony Wenpaserth blazed his attempt over the bar at the other in a rare foray into Thai territory for the home side.

Thailand’s determination to pressure the Laos defence paid off with their second goal in the 27th minute when Vladica Grujić’s team gave up possession deep inside their own half before Sarach fed the ball through for Kakana to slide his shot in.

Debutant Chaiyaphon Otton drove his 41st minute free kick over the crossbar while two minutes later Phetdavanh was dismissed for hauling down Yotsakon as the young Thai striker outstripped the defender for pace 25 yards from goal.

Yotsakon went on to open his account barely four minutes into the second half when he smashed Seksan Ratree’s delicate through ball into the roof of the net and Sarach hit the fourth three minutes later after he was found by Kakana’s cutback to the edge of the area.

Teerasak set up Kakana to net Thailand’s fifth from the edge of the six-yard box in the 59th minute as the visitors sliced through the defence again while Chawanit Sealao went close to a sixth for his side, shooting wide with the goal at his mercy three minutes from time.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Teerasak Poeiphimai (#14), Thailand

Photos Courtesy #FAT #LFF

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