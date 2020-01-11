*Girolami, Guerrieri, Monteiro and Tassi set for more World Touring Car action in 2020 *All four led WTCR races in 2019 while Guerrieri challenged for title *Guerrieri: “I really feel we can push for the title, that we so narrowly missed out on”

Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi will continue to race with Honda power in the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The quartet, who all led WTCR races in 2019, will contest the 10-weekend, 30-event WTCR season in Honda’s Civic Type R TCR, the most successful car across the various TCR-sanctioned categories last year with 14 titles and 65 race wins.

Honda Racing, which is supporting the quartet, will reveal the customer racing team that each driver will represent in 2020 at a later date, but the hope is a consistent and strong line-up will make it a contender for WTCR success in 2020.

Thirty-year-old Girolami, from Argentina, was a three-time winner in 2019 and placed seventh in the final standings. Compatriot and fellow ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Guerrieri, 34, was part of the four-way title decider at the Sepang super-finale last month, eventually finishing runner-up to former Honda-powered racer Norbert Michelisz.

Monteiro, 43, returned to full-time racing from serious injury in 2019 and his bravery and determination were rewarded with victory at his home event, WTCR Race of Portugal, last July driving for KCMG. His Hungarian team-mate Tassi, who turned 20 during the season, qualified on the DHL Pole Position for the Vila Real event and progressed throughout the campaign.

Girolami: 2019 wins boost title hopes

“Three wins was honestly more than I was expecting in 2019 and it’s a great place from which to start my preparations for 2020. Last year I really enjoyed my season as team-mate to Esteban and I’m sure that I can be even more competitive going forwards and fight for the championship myself and for my team.”

Guerrieri confident of another title push

“After a fantastic season in 2019, I’m so excited to be staying with Honda in 2020 and really feel we can push for the title, that we so narrowly missed out on, once again. The Civic Type R TCR is a fantastic car in so many ways and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel for testing.”

Monteiro prepares for ninth season as a Honda driver

“This will be my ninth season as a Honda Racing driver and I couldn’t be happier to extend my relationship. My comeback year in 2019 was tough as the level of competition was higher than it’s ever been in World Touring Cars and I had to get myself fully up-to-speed very quickly. The win in Portugal and the pole position in Japan were some of the best feelings I’ve ever had in a racing car and I’m keen to add more successes this season.”

Tassi hoping to take a “big step” forward

“I’m very pleased to continue as a Honda Racing driver in the WTCR in 2020. I had some very good moments in my rookie season, like my pole position in Portugal and the Nürburgring event where we had podium-pace. If we can avoid some of the bad luck that happened – especially on the first laps of some of the late-season races – then I think I can take a big step forward.”

Where to watch the Honda-powered WTCR racers in 2020

WTCR Race of Morocco (Circuit Moulay El Hassan, Marrakech), 3-5 April 2020

WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring), 24-26 April 2020

WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife), 20-23 May 2020

WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring), 5-7 June 2020

WTCR Race of Portugal (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real), 19-21 June 2020

WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón), 3-5 July 2020

WTCR Race of China (Ningbo International Speedpark), 4-6 September 2020

WTCR Race of South Korea (Inje Speedium), 16-18 October 2020

WTCR Race of Macau (Circuito da Guia), 19-22 November 2020

WTCR Race of Malaysia (Sepang International Circuit), 10-13 December 2020