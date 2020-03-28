The FA of Thailand (FAT) have set 2 May 2020 as the date for the resumption of the Thai League but did not discount the possibility of a further extension.

The Thai League One to Thai League Four were stopped earlier this month with the FAT then setting 18 April 2020 as the date for resumption.

But following the Thai Government’s declaration of an emergency until 30 April 2020, the change in date was inevitable.

The FAT and Thai League Co said that the 2 May 2020 date has been fixed for now but it will all depend on the latest updates on the Covid-19 situation in Thailand.

Thai League One is expected to end on 24 October 2020 following the new date alongside the organization of the FA Cup and also the League Cup.