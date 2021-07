The 2021 edition of the FFTL Cup will start on 20 August with 20 clubs set to do battle.

The 20 participating clubs will be from Timor Leste’s League 1 and League 2.

As it was in the inaugural edition last year, the FFTL Cup will utilize a knockout competition format.

In the meantime, the FA of Timor Leste (FFTL) plan to organize the 2021 FFTL League in October this year with just a one-round league format only.

