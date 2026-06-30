With less than two weeks to go to their first game in the AFF Women’s Cup 2026 against Timor-Leste, the Cambodian women’s national team has intensified their training to ensure their readiness.

For the second edition of the AFF Women’s Cup, the Cambodian team has been placed in Group B, where, in addition to Timor-Leste, Cambodia will also face Indonesia.

Group A consists of host Malaysia, Laos, and Singapore.

The AFF Women’s Cup 2026 will be held from 10 to 22 July 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FFC

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