The Laos national team is in Gia Lai, Vietnam, for test matches ahead of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026, which kicks off later this month.

The team under head coach Vladica Grujic from Serbia has lined up four closed-door friendlies as they look to challenge the other Group B contenders that include Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Myanmar.

Laos will be in Vietnam until 14 July 2026, with their first game at home to Thailand on 25 July 2026 at the New Laos National Stadium.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #LFF

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