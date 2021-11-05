FIFA Legends are proud to announce the beginning of a new project,

The Next 90, aimed at providing former footballers with the skills, tools and confidence to succeed in careers beyond football, when their playing days are over.

The Next 90 will empower former players to become the CEO of their new careers. The Next 90 Programme is aimed at retired players with at least one senior international cap to their name and a good command of both written and spoken English.

It is focused especially on natural-born leaders and former players who are keen to transfer their on-pitch achievements into a second career, be it in football or any other field.

The Next 90 will begin with the launch of an innovative educational programme, organized by FIFA Legends and its partner CIES.

The process for former players to apply launches on November 2. The course will start in January 2022 and run until December 2022.

The first batch of 30 to 35 successful applicants will cover seven both online and in-person modules. All tuition costs and fees will be covered by FIFA.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, said: “It is with great pride that I present The Next 90, a tailor-made FIFA project that is designed to assist former players to take the next step in their post-playing career. It will provide them with all of the necessary tools to design a second career on their own terms, whether it be related to our game or otherwise.

“This project offers FIFA the opportunity to support them in their next step and ensure that former footballers continue to make a significant positive impact on our society at a time when the world needs it most.

“This is FIFA’s commitment to former players, the individuals who have contributed to making our game the great sport that it is. We will continue to support them on their journey because their life is not over when the final whistle sounds and they have to make sure that they are ready for the next 90.”

Former Brazilian Legend Kaka said: “It is fantastic that FIFA has decided to look into the post-playing career of players and how they can support this transition from the pitch. The moment of retirement is usually very daunting and as players, we need as much assistance going through it as possible.”

“There is no better way to do it than by providing an education that will help us get ready for our next move. I´m a real believer in the power of education and I´m certain that The Next 90 will be a great programme to help former players transition into their second career.” – www.fifa.com

#AFF

#FIFA

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...