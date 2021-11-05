How excited are you to return to Mexico for your home race this week?

Incredibly excited, I am so much looking forward to it. My country has been so supportive of me throughout my career and I always love the chance to race in front of those fans. People are always blown away by the support I receive here in Mexico but they have always backed me, since many years ago, when my career was first starting. It’s just great to finally have a Team and a car that we can dream of a victory in my home country. We have a chance to make a big result happen this weekend, so I will prepare as well as I can and we will see what we are able to achieve.

You’re doing a show run through the streets of Mexico City ahead of the race this weekend. How are you feeling about it?

It is going to be a crazy week, driving the Red Bull Racing car up one of the most iconic streets in the country will be really special. It is something I have dreamt of for many years and to be able to bring my Red Bull car to my country will be very special. Then after the event I am planning to give a dinner for all the Team to make sure they try the great Mexican food and the good traditions that we have in our country.

You are wearing a specially designed Mexican themed helmet for this weekend. What was the inspiration behind it?

For Mexico I wanted it to be a really special moment so I spoke with my designer and he came up with an incredible design. It is probably my favourite design I have ever worn. I wanted to put my colours on it in a bigger and better way than before, because on all of my helmet designs I try to represent my country and Mexican cultures and traditions. I have even changed the colour of the foam to those of the Mexican flag. I really can’t wait to wear it and since I revealed it this week the Mexican people love it!

