Erik Cais in action on ERC 43rd Andalusia Rally-Sierra Morena – Córdoba World Heritage Site 2026 on July 4, 2026 // WRC Promoter GmbH / Red Bull Content Pool

Kajetanowicz and Marczyk all set for new-look Rally Poland

Two heroes of Polish motorsport will be in action when the chase for FIA European Rally Championship success continues on 82nd Rally Poland this week (24 – 26 July).

Switching from gravel to asphalt and relocating from Mikołajki – its home since 2005 – to Katowice, the new-look event will play host to a battle of the generations as Kajetan Kajetanowicz and Miko Marczyk lock horns in the ERC for the first time.

Defending European champion Marczyk, who is 17 years younger than Kajetanowicz, made his ERC debut in 2018, one year after his illustrious countryman completed his stint at European level by winning a record-breaking third consecutive title.

After a mixed start to his title defence aboard his ORLEN Team Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, the 30-year-old Michelin-equipped Marczyk has ground to make up as he bids for national bragging rights.

“Starting in such a prestigious event on my home turf is a source of immense satisfaction for me,” said Marczyk, who won Rally Poland in 2023.

“I can’t wait for this competition. The excitement will be even greater because, as Polish rallying, we are fielding our absolute strongest possible line-up. It promises to deliver incredible emotions and a fight at the highest level.”

Kajetanowicz, 47, will make his eagerly anticipated comeback in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.

“Rally Poland is undoubtedly the most important and prestigious motorsport event in our country,” the three-time Rally Poland winner said.

“I am incredibly happy to stand at the start once again, and this year’s edition is truly symbolic for me, as the rally visits my home [Silesian] region. European championship status and the presence of an absolutely top-tier field, both domestic and international, guarantee a split-second battle from the first to the very last metre.”

While an ERC title challenge is currently a future target, Jakub Matulka starts his home round as the defending Polish champion and very much a driver to watch on his local roads.

“This round is an incredibly important point on my calendar,” Matulka said.

“It’s my home rally and that is incredibly exciting and motivating. The competition promises to be thrilling. We already know that an outstanding line-up of drivers from Poland and abroad will be at the start. Facing the fastest competitors on our Silesian stages will be a massive challenge. In the European championship, it’s always the local drivers who have that extra edge – and this time, we are the ones at home. I can’t wait for the start.”

Pirelli-supplied ERC points leader Teemu Suninen heads the entry following his maiden European championship podium on Rally di Roma Capitale earlier this month.

As well the threat posed by Kajetanowicz, Marcyk and Matulka, Finn Suninen will have to overcome opposition from a long list of drivers if he’s to land his maiden ERC victory in Katowice on Sunday evening.

The line-up includes Lancia-powered Andrea Mabellini, MRF-shod Erik Cais and Simone Tempestini, Hankook-supplied Isak Reiersen, British champion William Creighton, Czech championship leader Dominik Stříteský, rising Polish star Adrian Rzeżnik and Jarosław Szeja, who tops the Polish standings after three rounds.

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