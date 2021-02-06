FIFA have instructed the FA of Pahang (PBNP) to pay USD1.2 million (RM4.9 million) to their former player Mohamadou Sumareh.

The total payment of USD1.2 million is based on the total annual debt plus the breach of contract for the 2020 and 2021 season.

This was confirmed by Stuart Ramalingam, the General Secretary of the FA of Malaysia (FAM) who also said that PBNP will have 45 days to settle the payment.

Failure to settle the arrears within 45 days then PBNP will automatically receive a ‘transfer ban’ which means that they will not be allowed to sign new players at the next transfer window.

However, PBNP will have 10 days to make an appeal from the day the decision was made and where they also have access to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Like this: Like Loading...