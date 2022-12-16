Filipinas score big win, end 2022 in style

Quinley Quezada grabbed a second-half hat-trick as the Philippines ended the year with a 9-0 drubbing of Papua New Guinea in an international friendly last Thursday night at Western Sydney Wanderers Park.

Katrina Guillou also bagged a brace, while captain Tahnai Annis, Sara Eggesvik and Jessika Cowart were also on the scoresheet for the Filipinas, who showed significant improvement from their 5-1 win over the same squad last Sunday.

Defender Maya Alcantara was credited with the other goal in the 56th minute.

