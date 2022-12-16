JUSTIN Hoh’s training sessions with the senior squad and also being the underdog in the Petronas Malaysia International Challenge 2022 captured the audience attention at the Arena Badminton Perak today.

The World ranked 312 player who was only last month drafted into the national senior squad pulled off an upset victory over World No 84 and seventh seed Leong Jun Hao 21-11, 21-16 in the quarterfinals.

In an all-Malaysian semi-final on Saturday, Justin meets Lim Chi Wing who ended Lim Chong King’s run 21-18, 21-12 while BAM’s Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin goes into a showdown with independent player Yeoh Seng Zoe.

Aidil had his best moments against the fourth seed and independent player Cheam June Wei. He lost the first set 8-21, won the second 21-19 and was leading 16-9 in the decider when June Wei retired due to injury.

The youngster plays Yeoh Seng Zoe, another independent player, in the last four. Yeoh showed BAM’s Lee Shun Yang, ranked World No 153, the exit with a 21-11, 21-19 quarterfinals win.

In men’s doubles, Goh Boon Zhe-Goh Szi Fei, seeded sixth (BAM), defeated Lwi Sheng Hao-Wee Young Pui 21-15, 21-15 to set up a semi-final duel against compatriots Yee Jun Chang-Low Hang Yee. The scratch pair of Jun Chang-Hang Yee survived a tough encounter against Filipinos Christian Bernardo-Alvin Morada to win 21-13, 14-21, 25-23.

BAM’s shutters Muhammad Haikal-Nur Izzuddin, seeded five, also marched into the semis with a 21-14, 21-10 win over teammates Chia Weijie-Liew Xun. They will meet Beh Chun Meng-Kai Wun Tee who defeated BAM’s Junaidi Arif-Wong Win Sean 21-12, 21-12.

Independent player K. Letshanaa is the only Malaysian that qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s singles event. She defeated Mikaela Joy De Guzman of the Philippines 21-12, 21-12 and plays Thailand’s K. Tidapron next. The Thai defeated Singaporean Insyirah Khan 23-21, 21-13.

The second semifinal match is between India’s Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, seeded fifth, and Indonesian eighth seed Yulia Yosephine Susanto. The Indian defeated Myanmar’s Thet Htar Thuzar (seeded 4) 21-16, 21-16 while Yulia edged Tanishq Mamilla Palli of India 21-7, 21-9.

Two Malaysian women doubles pair of Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin, and Ng Qi Xuan-Teoh Lee Xuan will also feature in the semifinals.

The partnership of Su Hui-Su Yin defeated fellow Malaysians Gan Ging Err-Noor Hazwani 21-18, 21-10 for a showdown with Thailand’s J. Ornnicha-P. Atitaya in the semifinals. The Thais triumphed 21-19, 21-16 against Carmen Ting-Ong Xin Yee (BAM) in the quarterfinals.

The second semi-finals are between Ng Qi Xuan-Teoh Lee Xuan and the top seed Singaporeans Yujia Jin-Crystal Wong Jia Ying. Qi Xuan-Lee Xuan beat Thailand’s K. Tidapron-L. Patchamon 21-11, 21-9.

The Singaporeans won the first set 21-14 against Malaysians Yap Rui Chen-Yap Yee in the quarterfinals but the latter retired in the second.

