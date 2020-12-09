Luca Filippi doesn’t want his 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup adventure to be his last.

Once a single-seater racer of note, Filippi was in action at four WTCR events this season, competing as a wildcard in a Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris.

And after adapting well to the challenge of the WTCR, the Italian is hoping to build on the experience gained by racing on in 2021

“It has been a fantastic season,” said Filippi following last month’s WTCR Race of Aragón. “I really have to thank everyone from Team Mulsanne, Romeo Ferraris, Santero 958 and Adler Plastic, all these people that believed in us altogether as a package.

“We did our very first experience in this championship, [we had] some ups and downs obviously but definitely it has been a lot of fun, a big learning curve, but a very professional championship and I really hope I will be back next year somehow.” – www.fiawtcr.com

Like this: Like Loading...