#Pantai Tengah To Host Tournament Again!

Once again, for the fourth year running, the FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) Beach Volleyball World Tour 1-Star Langkawi Open 2020 will be held at Pantai Tengah, Langkawi from 12 to 15 March 2020.

Admission to this tournament which features top men’s and women’s teams from all over the world, is FREE-OF-CHARGE.

The tournament is a sporting event supported by the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), featuring 32 women’s teams and 32 men’s teams from countries all over the world, such as Australia, Japan, Poland, Russia and many more.

The promoter, E-Plus Global, is working closely with the Malaysian Volleyball Association (MAVA) to provide exposure, opportunity and also encouragement and support to local athletes for this event.

There are 41 events in the World Tour calendar with another highlight being the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games beach volleyball tournament which will run from 25 July to 8 August 2020.

Since its inception in 2017, the event in Langkawi has attracted many new as well as returning athletes over the years.

The natural beauty of the island with its many attractions and renowned hospitality of the locals has captured the hearts of international athletes.

The FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour 1-Star Langkawi Open 2020 is promoted and organised by E-Plus Global Sdn Bhd, and is sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, with the support of the Langkawi Deverlopment Authority, Malaysian Volleyball Association and Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia.

Official partners of the tournament are Holiday Villa Beach Resort and Spa Langkawi, Camar Resort Langkawi, Tropical Charters Sdn Bhd and twenty3.tv.