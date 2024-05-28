Fixtures and venues have been announced for the 14th edition of the World Rugby U20 Championship which will take place between 29 June – 19 July, 2024 in the Western Cape, South Africa for a second successive year.

World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 kicks off on 29 June in South Africa

Match schedule confirmed with defending champions France opening the tournament against debutants Spain

Matches played at Cape Town Stadium, Danie Craven Stadium and Athlone Stadium across five match days

First international competition to feature the fan-focused law changes approved by World Rugby Council in May

Tickets to go on sale at ticketmaster.co.za

Media accreditation now open

The tournament will be played over five match days where the world’s 12 best teams will compete across three world-class venues. Danie Craven Stadium and Athlone Stadium will stage pool matches while the iconic Cape Town Stadium will play host to key fixtures, including the opener, semi-finals and the final.

Three-time champions France will begin their title defence against Pool A opponents and World Rugby U20 Trophy 2023 winners Spain at Cape Town Stadium on 29 June. The Junior Springboks finished third at the last edition on home soil and will look to draw inspiration from their Rugby World Cup winning senior team to go all the way and be crowned U20 champions for the first time since 2012.

The tournament will be available to watch everywhere on the planet, either through local broadcast partners in South Africa (Supersport), France (L’Équipe TV), New Zealand (Sky NZ) and Fiji (Fiji Broadcasting Corporation), or via RugbyPass TV which will broadcast all matches of the competition for free in markets without exclusive deals.

View the World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 fixtures >>

The World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 will be the first international competition to feature the three new law amendments implemented to promote ball in flow and diversity of attacking options, while supporting player welfare.

A package of six law trials will also operate, including the simplified red card sanction process, approved by the World Rugby Executive Board.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “The World Rugby U20 Championship is the pinnacle of age-grade rugby, and it continues to be a key part of World Rugby’s investment in increasing the competitiveness of global rugby by providing a meaningful pathway to the elite level for talented young players.

“The South African Rugby Union were incredible hosts in 2023 and we are confident that they will deliver an outstanding experience for players and fans alike. We are also very excited to see the new law amendments which will improve the on-field spectacle for anyone watching, promoting an exciting attacking brand of rugby.”

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said: “Last year’s tournament was an unforgettable experience and we’re expecting more of the same this year. With the recent U20 Rugby Championship, we saw how closely matched the four SANZAAR teams were, and it was the same in the U20 Six Nations, where England emerged victorious.

“To host the next generation of superstars next month is a great privilege and we can’t wait to welcome their families, friends and fans to South Africa.

“The World Rugby U20 Championship plays an important role in the global rugby picture and is key in promoting and growing the game, while we are also excited to unearth the next generation of Springboks.”

Match-day tickets can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.co.za and will go on sale on 31 May. The tickets are priced at R35 for children (18 years and younger) and R75 for adults.

