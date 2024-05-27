The inaugural Shanghai E-Prix saw Jaguar TCS Racing driver Mitch Evans take his second win of the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with teammate and Drivers’ Championship leader, Nick Cassidy, finishing in third place.

Mitch Evans and Jaguar TCS Racing win the inaugural 2024 Shanghai E-Prix

Nick Cassidy finishes third – his fifth podium in a row – and retains the lead of the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship

The double-podium finish sees Jaguar TCS Racing continue to lead the Teams’ Championship with 277 points, extending the gap to 66 points

Jaguar also now lead the inaugural Manufacturers’ Trophy

Mitch Evans, who took the lead on the final lap with a dramatic move around the outside of Turn 1, moves up to fourth position in the Drivers’ World Championship

With a second double-podium finish this season, Jaguar TCS Racing extend their lead in the Teams’ World Championship, with Jaguar taking the lead of the Manufacturers’ Trophy.

At the Shanghai International Circuit, Mitch Evans, who qualified in third position, carefully managed the energy efficiency of his Jaguar I-TYPE 6 throughout the race. The Kiwi tactically took both his Attack Mode activations by lap 11 while never deviating from the top six. Mitch then took the lead on lap 13 from the Porsche of António Félix da Costa.

Mitch continued to battle in the lead group for the remainder of the race. By lap 20, Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein led again, swapping positions with Mitch for the lead twice more by lap 28. Mitch then made a decisive and dramatic move for the lead around the outside of Turn 1 on the final lap of the 29-lap race.

Championship leader, Nick Cassidy, drove an incredible race to move up from tenth on the grid to third place – his eighth podium finish of the season and his fifth in succession. The early laps saw Nick conserve energy, running outside the top ten, before beginning to move through the pack from lap 12 onwards.

Halfway through the E-Prix, Nick had progressed to fifth place and, with a significant energy advantage over the drivers ahead, on lap 25 he moved into third. Nick held position behind Mitch, allowing his teammate to attack for the win, and narrowly missed taking second place on the very last corner. Nick maintains his lead of the Drivers’ World Championship – now with only five rounds to go.

“We had a really great race. We were never outside of the top six and did exactly what we needed to do, and with Nick in third it’s a fantastic result for the team. Hopefully we can repeat the success.

“The team were keeping me up to date with the energy levels of other cars, and I knew Nick had an energy advantage over me in the closing stages. But he helped my race and the team, so it’s a shame he didn’t get into second. At this point in the Championship it feels like last year, with everyone scoring big towards the second phase of the season. I’ve got a bit of work to do but will do what I can with five races left and hope to keep scoring well.” – MITCH EVANS

JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #9

“It was a great result. The field was always closely bunched for me, but I felt very early on that the balance in my Jaguar I-TYPE 6 was good, so it was nice to get the double podium. It’s another huge success for the team and congratulations to Mitch. The team communications were very clear towards the end of the race and I respected them. It was a mega result for the team, first and third, and I’m happy for Mitch. It was a good day for us.” – NICK CASSIDY

JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #37

“I’m very proud of the drivers and of the team for executing a brilliant race today, they made the right calls at the right time and were peerless – that double podium shows we got it right. The priority was to get maximum points for the team and drivers without additional risk which is why we held station towards the end, and it worked out well. We’ll keep working hard and we won’t be complacent, we have the ingredients to have another great day tomorrow, but this is Formula E and it’s incredibly competitive. So, we’ll do our homework now and give it our best shot again tomorrow, but we’ll enjoy this moment for a few hours.” – JAMES BARCLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, JLR MOTORSPORT AND JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

