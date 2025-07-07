Just 80 minutes after compatriot and fellow Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet made history at the Prefontaine Classic, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon re-entered the record books by breaking her own world 1500m record with 3:48.68* at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Eugene on Saturday (5).The multiple world and Olympic champion had made history of sorts last week by producing the fastest mile performance in history, albeit in an unofficial and unratifiable exhibition event.Today, however, there was no doubt over the authenticity of Kipyegon’s performance as she took 0.36 off the record she set in Paris last year.Kipyegon tracked the pacemaker closely through 400m (1:01.61) and 800m (2:03.17), but she had Olympic silver medallist Jessica Hull for company. The Australian was still just a stride or two behind Kipyegon going into the final lap, but the multiple world record-holder kicked hard on the back straight to break free.There was no catching Kipyegon as she charged down the home straight, crossing the line in 3:48.68 to win by almost three seconds. Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji came through for second (3:51.44) ahead of Hull (3:52.67) and Olympic bronze medallist Georgia Hunter Bell (3:54.76).* Subject to the usual ratification procedure—–STATS• Faith Kipyegon profile• world 1500m all-time list

