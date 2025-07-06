Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Futsal have won the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) Division 1 crown for the second successive edition.And this weekend, the Southerners confirmed their grasp of the title ahead of second-placed Selangor FC with a crushing 4-1 away win over Sabah FC.Even though the Borneo side had taken the lead through Taufiq Ahmad early in the second minute, JDT were not about to let slip being crowned champions with a game in hand when they drew level off Bruno Taffy with two minutes left of the first half.The second half belonged to JDT as Firdaus Ambiah put them ahead in the 29th minute, before Awalluddin Mat Nawi added the third goal in the 32nd minute. Mohamad Danial then rounded it off two minutes from the end.The win and the full points gave JDT 39 points from 13 matches played.In the meantime, Selangor outmaneuvered former champions Pahang Rangers 7-2 to stay second in the standings with 33 points.Pahang Rangers are third with 27 points. #AFF

