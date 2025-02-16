Japan’s Toshikazu Yamanishi clocked 1:16:10* to break the men’s world 20km race walk record at the Japanese 20km Race Walking Championships, a World Athletics Race Walking Tour Bronze event, in Kobe on Sunday (16).With that performance the two-time world champion improved the previous world record of 1:16:36 set by his compatriot Yusuke Suzuki in Nomi in 2015 by 26 seconds.On his own from 13km, Yamanishi – who had a previous best of 1:17:15 set in 2019 – sped up slightly over the second half of the race, with Satoshi Maruo also finishing under 1:17.*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

