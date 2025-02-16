The ninth edition of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2025 starts today.

“This year marked the ninth consecutive year that VFF (Vietnam Football Federation) have cooperated with Voice of Vietnam and main sponsor HDBank in organising the National Futsal Championship,” said VFF General Secretary Nguyen Van Phu.

“The VFF are highly appreciative of the contributions of VOV and HDBank towards the development of Vietnamese Futsal, creating a highly competitive environment, thereby contributing more players to serve the Futsal National Team.”

The HDBank National Futsal Championship 2025 will see eight teams taking part and they are Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City, Thai Son Bac, Sahako, Hanoi, Tan Hiep Hung Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon Titans Ho Chi Minh City, Luxury Ha Long and Tre Ho Chi Minh City.

The tournament starts today and ends on 29 June 2025.

All matches will be broadcast live on the multi-platform system of Voice of Vietnam, including VOV, VTCNews, VOVLive and Fanpage Futsal League Vietnam, along with VFF’s media channels.

