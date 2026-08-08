Winger Pavithran Gunalan headed home the solitary goal as Malaysia defeated the Philippines 1-0 in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to seal a semi-final meeting against defending champions Vietnam in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

The 21-year-old Pavithran ensured the Harimau Malaya finished second in Group B with nine points behind Thailand after netting his first international goal in the 16th minute from a wonderful cross by Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal.

Pavithran was also named Hyundai Player of the Match for the second time in the tournament, joining Singapore’s Ilhan Fandi as a two-time winner of the award.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s side will now host Vietnam in the first leg, semi-final at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium next Sunday, with the return leg in Hanoi on Wednesday as Malaysia chase a second ASEAN crown in the tournament’s 30-year history.

Malaysia got down to business from the opening whistle and tested Philippines goalkeeper Patrick Deyto as early as the third minute. Mohamadou Sumareh worked his way down the right flank to deliver a cross which Deyto needed to punch to safety.

The hosts dictated play from the middle of the pitch with veteran Sergio Aguero and Wan Kuzain instrumental in controlling the match before taking a deserved lead.

The Philippines failed to clear from defence and after a quick exchange with Paulo Josue down the right flank, Wan Kuzain delivered a perfectly weighted cross for Pavithran to power his header past Deyto much to the delight of the home fans.

The Philippines, semi-finalists in 2024, threatened three minutes later. Kenji Nishioka’s freekick from the right was met by Javier Gayoso’s glancing header which whizzed past goalkeeper Azri Ghani’s right post.

Javier Mariona caused more anxious moments for the Malaysians in the 34th minute when after breaking free on the right, his right-footed drive was pushed away by an alert Azri.

Five minutes before the interval, Muhammad Faris wriggled his way down the left flank, evading several Filipino challenges but he couldn’t keep his shot on target much to the relief of the visitors.

The Philippines tried gamely to draw level but often found Malaysian centrebacks Ubaidullah Shamsul and Rodney Celvin Akwensivie difficult to beat. Rodney, in fact, came close to Malaysia’s second goal, snatching a shot in the 68th minute after a goalmouth melee but Deyto was on hand to smother the attempt.

Substitute Pocholo Bugas threatened for the visitors in the 75th minute, skipping past Muhammad Alif Ahmad at the edge of the box but his goal attempt sailed just over the crossbar.

Four minutes from time, Pavithran could have scored a second of the night but was denied by a last-gasp tackle by defender Jaime Rosquillo.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Pavithran Gunalan (#21), Malaysia

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