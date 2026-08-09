Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim held English Premier League side Chelsea FC to an exhilarating 3-3 draw in a friendly tonight at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Arif Aiman had given the Southern Tigers the lead after 14 minutes before Liam Delap’s 42nd-minute penalty put both teams back on level at the break.

A second Delap penalty in the 62nd minute then put Chelsea 2-1 in front.

Two further goals from Oscar Arribas in the 65th minute and Bergson (84th minute) put JDT back on 3-2 advantage until an own goal from Antonio Cristian right at the end saw both teams sharing the spoils.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #JDT

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