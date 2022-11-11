Selangor FC are delighted to announce a partnership with F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd (F&N) as Selangor FC’s Official Isotonic Partner.

F&N has been a sponsor of Selangor FC since 2021, and this agreement sees F&N remain committed to the partnership until the end of the 2023 season.

F&N’s Head of Marketing, Ms. Leong Wai Yin said, “F&N is excited to continue our partnership with Selangor FC, as the collaboration has benefited the brand in engaging Malaysian football fans across the country”.

The Chief Executive Officer of Selangor FC, Dr. Johan Kamal Hamidon views the partnership as a strategic step moving forward.

“F&N is a well-established international brand, and it is a pleasure to associate such a brand with our historic club. Hydration is key, especially for our players to perform at their highest level, and I believe F&N is the perfect partner to support us in that area”, he added.

Selangor FC would like to express the highest appreciation and gratitude to F&N for the

continuous trust and commitment given and hopefully, this partnership will remain strong for many years to come.

Demi Kebanggaan.

