Formula 1® has today announced that Standard Chartered will join as Official Wealth Management and Corporate and Investment Banking Partner in a multi-year deal from 2026.

The partnership will connect the live race and event spectacle of Formula 1 with the exceptional financial capabilities of Standard Chartered, through the organisations’ aligned values of relentlessly pursuing performance, precision, and positive impact on a global scale, due to the truly international reach of each brand.

The announcement builds on Formula 1’s unprecedented fan and commercial growth with 827m fans worldwide. It will bring to life unrivalled experiences, with the bank operating in nearly all markets where F1 hosts races, with enhanced trackside activations for its clients and guests.

Standard Chartered will also extend its support to F1 Academy, the all-female driving series, where it will help advance the development of female talent and skills across motorsport, both on track and beyond.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:

“I am thrilled to welcome Standard Chartered, an incredible financial powerhouse, as a new partner to Formula 1. We are both truly global in nature, sharing fantastic locations around the world with the desire to drive performance and create experiences that excite people and bring them together. With Standard Chartered’s support for F1 Academy, I can’t wait to have them join us in the paddock and see what we can achieve together.”

Roberto Hoornweg, CEO, Corporate & Investment Banking, Standard Chartered, said:

“We’re proud to become an Official Partner to F1, which shares our relentless commitment to high performance, innovation, a world-class client experience, and distinctive global connectivity. F1’s footprint reflects our own cross-border network, with our presence in 19 out of 21 F1 race markets and many other countries where clients enjoy watching one of the most exciting, fastest-growing sports in the world.”

Judy Hsu, CEO, Wealth and Retail Banking, Standard Chartered, said:

“As a leading international wealth manager, we will draw on our international network and expertise to bring clients closer to the excitement of F1. Our clients value premium service, innovation and seamless global connectivity, and this partnership will unlock exclusive experiences for them. Our support for F1 Academy reinforces our commitment to championing female talent and developing the next generation of motorsport talent across our unique footprint.”

