Jean-Éric Vergne secures points with P9 finish under the lights in Jeddah

Tough strategic race for Citroën Racing at the demanding Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Lessons learned to take forward ahead of Round 6 in Madrid

Citroën Racing endured a challenging Round 5 of the FIA Formula E World Championship under the floodlights of the 3001m Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with Jean-Éric Vergne finishing ninth and Nick Cassidy crossing the line in 16th after a strategic battle across 30 intense laps.

Whilst qualifying went well with both drivers reaching the duels, the results at the chequered flag weren’t reflective of the team’s potential today. Racing on the fast and unforgiving Jeddah street circuit, precision driving and razor-sharp energy management were critical. The layout leaves little margin for error, while the tight confines punish even the smallest misjudgements.

Jean-Éric Vergne lined up fifth on the grid and made a strong start, running competitively inside the top six during the early stages. With overtaking heavily influenced by energy targets and the deployment of the two mandatory Attack Mode windows, strategy proved decisive. Despite a disciplined drive and strong pace, the team’s strategic gamble to maximise Attack Mode phases did not yield the expected gains, with Jean-Éric ultimately securing P9 and valuable points in a tightly contested championship.

On the other side of the garage, Nick Cassidy started from eighth position. Running in close midfield battles throughout the race, Nick fought hard in the pack as varying strategies unfolded around him. Unfortunately, as the race developed, the chosen strategic approach left him vulnerable in the closing stages, and he finished P16 after 30 laps of relentless competition.

The unique demands of Jeddah, high-speed sections combined with heavy braking zones, require a delicate balance between outright pace and efficiency. In a race where timing of Attack Mode activation can transform outcomes, today’s execution simply did not align with the race evolution. Season 12 continues with Round 6 in Madrid on March 21, a crucial market for the Citroën brand and an important opportunity to convert pace into stronger championship returns.

Citroën Racing leaves Jeddah determined to regroup, refine, and return fighting as the all-electric world championship continues its global campaign.

.Citroën Racing Formula E Team Principal Cyril Blais said:

“That was a tough day at the office. We executed qualifying well and put ourselves in a strong position to start the race, but ultimately, we didn’t optimise the strategy. The pace at the beginning caught us slightly by surprise, which left us in a difficult position, not quite at the front and not saving enough energy at the back, and that made the race very challenging to manage. Starting from P5 and P8, we had the potential to score strong points, we hoped for more, so naturally this is a disappointing outcome. We’ll take the time to fully analyse the race, go through every detail, and ensure we learn from it so we can come back stronger in Madrid.”

“It’s not yet exactly where we want to be in terms of overall performance, but we will work hard tonight to improve further ahead of the race tomorrow. After a difficult race in Miami, it’s important to bounce back with both drivers bringing home solid points especially on such an unforgiving track. We’ll take the positives and the lessons from today into tomorrow.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Nick Cassidy said:

“That was one of the toughest races I’ve experienced in Formula E. I actually felt pretty comfortable in the car, and the balance was strong, which we saw reflected in qualifying with P8 on the grid. From there, we felt we were in a good position to fight for solid points.

Unfortunately, it just didn’t come together in the race today. The result certainly wasn’t down to a lack of pace or the effort the team put into the car set-up, the car felt competitive. We’ll review everything carefully and look to bounce back stronger in Madrid.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Jean-Éric Vergne said:

“It was a hard day for us and, honestly, it feels like the car was capable of much more than the classification shows. The balance was improved compared to yesterday, I had more grip, which really helped in qualifying, and we delivered a strong session to start P5. The race began relatively positively, but as it developed our strategy didn’t work out the way we needed it to. As a team, we need to hold ourselves to a higher standard, and today we didn’t maximise our potential. We continue to learn and improve. We’ll take the time to reset, analyse everything in detail, and make sure we arrive in Madrid ready to fight at the front again.”

