The 2020 edition of the Malaysia Premier Futsal League has been expanded to 12 teams this year following the addition of four more teams from the eight last season.

The four new teams are Sarawak, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and KPM-PST Mustangs.

This was announced at the official launching of MPFL 2020 this afternoon at Wisma FAM that was officiated by Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, the President of the FA of Malaysia (FAM).

“I believe that MPFL 2020 will be more competitive and even more challenging due to the additional number of teams and the number of matches that teams will play. And also the introduction of import players will make it interesting for sure,” said FAM Vice President, Datuk Rosmadi Ismail, who is also the Chairman of the FAM Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee.

MPFL 2020 will kick off on 14 March 2020 and is expected to end on 26 September 2020.

The best eight teams will then play in the Malaysia Futsal Cup 2020 slated for 31 October to 12 December 2020.

At the same ceremony too, FAM introduced the three new sponsors which will be joining the four current existing sponsors for MPFL 2020.

The four existing sponsors are Yoodo, Joma, 100PLUS and Astro while te three newcomers are Firefly, Kaki Jersi and Cuckoo.