Title partnership incoming
On Wednesday (27 July), SABIC was announced as a new Principal Partner of Formula E which includes title sponsorship of the 2022 SABIC London E-Prix.
The 2022 SABIC London E-Prix marks the beginning of a progressive partnership. By joining the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, SABIC has a unique platform to transfer innovations developed within Formula E to the broader automotive and EV industries, supporting the transition to EVs and a more sustainable future.
Matt Scammell, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula E, commented: “We welcome this major multi-year partnership as further evidence of the growing appeal of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to businesses, brands and corporations who are pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability on a global scale.”
London’s calling
Formula E returns to the UK capital for a second race weekend in as many years since the series left its initial Battersea Park home in 2016 – a host location in both Seasons 1 and 2. You’d have to go back to 1972 for an F2 meeting at the now-disused Crystal Palace circuit.
We’re heading back to East London’s historic docklands and the ExCeL exhibition centre and a circuit designed by British architect Simon Gibbons in collaboration with the FIA and Motorsport UK. It’s a unique challenge.
The 2.141km, 22-turn track is tight and twisty with a slicker, less grippy surface indoors and asphalt outside, with plenty of elevation changes. Regen is high with the new-for-Season 8 chicane complex between Turns 10 and 13 replacing last year’s double hairpin, and there is plenty of opportunity for overtaking. Qualifying will be important, as ever, but there’s certainly room for manoeuvre.
Fans will also get a chance to see the Gen3 car in the flesh for the first time in public, while trials rider Danny MacAskill, DJ & producer Jax Jones and music from Nina Nesbitt and Gracey will be providing the entertainment off-track in the Allianz E-Village fan zone alongside the Accelerate final in the gaming arena and more.
Back the Brits!
There will be a strong British presence both when the cars line-up on the grid at ExCeL London, and in the garages supporting them.
Six of the 22 drivers will be competing on home soil with Sam Bird, Jake Dennis – a winner here last year – Alexander Sims, Oliver Turvey, Oliver Rowland and Dan Ticktum all hoping to score well on home soil, with a full complement of fans in the grandstands for the first time after COVID restrictions affected the Season 7 event.
Bird won his home race in 2015 with the 35-year-old also the only one to have recorded victories in every Formula E season to-date, so far; although he is winless in Season 8. Nicolas Prost won races one and two at Battersea Park in 2016, with Dennis and Lynn victorious on Formula E’s first double-header in the docklands.
London’s sustainability drive
London has set a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and the city’s Transport for London public transit authority by 2030, with the UK set to phase out sales of petrol and diesel vehicles entirely by 2035. In 2020, the country at large saw renewables make up the majority of its energy mix for the first time ever, at 43 per cent.
The city now has some 6,000 EV chargers, and is set to expand its London Ultra Low Emission Zone this year. ULEZ results in nitrogen dioxide cuts of up to 50 per cent by restricting polluting vehicles’ access. Its expansion out of central London into surrounding boroughs will benefit 3.8 million more people.
The UK government has stated that it will “Build Back Greener” with a focus on clean energy and green jobs post-pandemic.
Watch
Don’t miss a minute of Season 8. Keep track of the best ways to tune in where you are at fiaformulae.com/watch.