Talented Thailand pivot Muhammad Osamanmusa has signed for Spanish side Cordoba Patrimonio de La Humanidad until 2024.

Cordoba play in the Liga Nacional de Fútbol Sala (LNFS) where they finished eighth last season.

In spite of other offers from Spain like Aspil Riberra, Levante and Osasuna where he also had an offer to play for Portugal’s Benfica, Osamanmusa decided to play for Cordoba instead.

Cordoba head coach Josan González, described Osamanusa as “a dominant centre, very strong physically and with an exceptional shot with both legs.”

“Defensively, moreover, he is a very complete player, intense on the move and who, for sure, will have an adaptation that will positively surprise. We have high hopes for his chances. It will make us grow,” added Gonzalez.

