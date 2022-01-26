Freefire Bluewave Chonburi Futsal Club have landed their 11th crown of the Futsal Thai League after landing the 2021 title in style.

This week’s 7-1 beating of Hongyen Thakam FC confirmed Freefire’s league title with two matches to spare.

After 24 games of the season, Freefire have amassed 61 points – seven points ahead of second-placed Hongyen Thakam a whopping 12 points in front of third-placed BKK BTS FC.

2021 FUTSAL THAI LEAGUE

RESULTS

Phetchaburi Rajabhat 8-8 NT FC

Hongyen Thakam 1-7 Freefire Bluewave

Royal Thai Navy 2-4 Port FC

Kasembundit FC 0-4 Bangkok BTS

Bangkok City 0-6 Thammasat Stallion

Nonthaburi FC 4-1 NEU FC

Pictures Courtesy #FreefireChonburi

