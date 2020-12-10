From the second event, the 2021 GC32 Racing Tour returns to familiar territory. At the end of May, the flying catamaran fleet head to Riva del Garda at the northern end of Lake Garda, Italy. A revered venue for all high performance yachts, Riva del Garda offers the opportunity to sail in perfect 15-20 knots, ideal for exhilarating GC32 competition all with the spectacular backdrop of the mountainous southern Dolomites. This will be the fifth time the GC32 Racing Tour has been hosted here by the Fraglia Vela Riva, including the class’ first ever World Championship in 2018. Alfredo Vivaldelli, President of Fraglia Vela Riva commented: “We’re excited to be able to share, once more, with the GC32 Racing Tour in 2021 our race management, our hospitality and the great wind conditions so typical of Lake Garda that will make for a spectacular and unforgettable event.” The GC32 Racing will also return in 2021 to Lagos, Portugal, situated at the southwesternmost tip of Europe and fast becoming recognised as a top venue for leading yacht racing events. Lagos’ bay, thanks to it being protected from the prevailing northwesterlies, yet in close proximity to Cape St Vincent made the port a frequent setting-off point for voyage during Portugal’s Age of Discovery. In 2019, it also staged a successful GC32 World Championship, well received by the ten teams that competed. Lagos Mayor Hugo Pereira welcomed back the GC32 Racing Tour: “The announcement of the new season of the GC32 circuit is good news for Lagos. Now, while we try to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on our community and ensure that the local economy is not greatly affected, we need to launch initiatives that will contribute to restore normality, promote our city as a destination and welcome those who visit us. “The GC32 ‘family’ has always left a very positive mark in our city, and we are sure that Lagos and the event organisation will make everyone feel at home.” The 2021 GC32 World Championship will take place in mid-September this time in Villasimius, located on Sardinia’s southeastern point. The GC32 Racing Tour has worked hard with the authorities at this popular Italian holiday destination, famous for its beaches, the flamingos on its salt water lake and nature reserve located off Capo Carbonara, to help plant Villasimius and its well equipped marina on the international sailing map. Sergio Ghiani, Council member of the Lega Navale Villasimius and City Delegate for Tourism said: “We are excited to have been selected as the venue for the GC32 World Championship and we all hope to have a great event in 2021. The local organising team has been working hard for over three years during past events to achieve this result. As Delegate for Tourism I believe this is a unique opportunity to make Villasimius known on an international level and to raise its popularity with the sailing community worldwide. “Villasimius has bet on activity tourism, and sailing is a perfect example of this strategy. We are happy and proud to do everything possible to make Villasimius a top sailing destination and to involve the city, its residents and its visitors too.” Amedeo Ferrigno, Marina Director added: “We have committed to this great event since the veru beginning, so we are proud now to host the World Championship and have those professional teams challenge themselves in this beautiful spot. We are investing a lot of resource in this because we strongly believe sport as being the way to give the right image of our territory. Our Marina will be happy to host such a important event and provide the hospitality to all the teams” Giovanni Chessa, Chairman of the Tourism Board of Regione Sardegna said: “As councillor for tourism in the Sardinia region, I am pleased to contribute to this world class event, which will bring great visibility to Sardinia over 15-19 September, also thanks to the fabulous location of Villasimius where the GC32 World Championship will be hosted. I thank all the organizers and a special thanks to the mayor Luca Dessi and to councillor Sergio Ghiani who are contributing to many international sports initiatives.” The venue for the grand finale of the 2021 GC32 Racing Tour will be confirmed in the next weeks. 2021 GC32 Racing Tour 21-25 April 2021 GC32 Occitanie Cup / Port Camargue, France

26-30 May 2021 GC32 Riva Cup / Riva del Garda, Italy

30 June-4 July 2021 GC32 Lagos Cup / Lagos, Portugal

15-19 September 2021 GC32 World Championship / Villasimius, Italy

27-31 October 2021 or 3-7 November 2021 GC32 Season Finale / Venue TBC