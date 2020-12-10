Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has lamented the lack of quality strikers following the centralized training camp which starts this week.

A total of 36 players were called up with Phan Van Long of SHB Da Nang as the only newcomer to the camp which will last until the end of the month.

“We are lacking strikers. The main reason is most of the clubs in V. League prefer to use foreign strikers, about 70-80% of them. We have tried to find some new faces but no one is on the same level as Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Cong Phuong, and Ha Duc Chinh, our three current strikers,” said Hang-seo.

“I called (Nguyen Van) Quyet up for my new formation. I have attended games of Hanoi FC and Quyet has always been on form. Whoever plays well at their club can get chosen. But once they do, they have to prove their ability.”

Vietnam’s next match will be in March 2021 where they will play Malaysia in the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifying campaign.

They will also defend their ASEAN crown at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 at the end of 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...