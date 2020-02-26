Local golf fans are certainly in for an exciting week at the upcoming US$1 Million Bandar Malaysian Open 2020.

The championship, returning after a four-year break will be played at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club from March 5-8.

With less than two weeks to go, golf fans who want to watch the championship are encouraged to purchase the tickets early to avoid disappointment.

The ticket price structure is RM40 for 1 day, RM60 for 2 days and RM100 for 4 days. There are two options to purchase the tickets, which are via mobile applications WhatsApp or TicketApps.

The mobile number for purchase via WhatsApp is +6011-20856500. Purchaser will be required to provide details such as ticket holder’s full name, MyKad number, telephone number, email and proof of payment. Payment is to be made to Gateway Solution Sdn Bhd’s account (Maybank 5123 1662 4422).

To purchase the tickets via TicketApps, please download the mobile app via Apple Store or Google play and from there on, just follow the simple steps. You may also check the TicketApps website at www.ticketapps.com.my.

There are also special deals for all golf club members in Malaysia and for National Handicapping System (NHS) members under the Malaysian Golf Association.

Under this deal there is a 50% discount on the tickets when purchased with the promo codes CLUB BMO-20 for golf club members and NHS BMO-2020 for NHS members. Terms and conditions apply.

“It certainly feels great to have our National Open back on the regional golfing calendar, where it rightly belongs. This year, we will have top players from the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) competing against 40 Malaysians for the top honours,” said Arep Kulal, Chief Executive Officer of Winning Matters, the event promoter.

“We hope Malaysians in general and local golf fans specifically will come out to Kota Permai in full force to cheer on the players and support our local challengers in the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020. And we hope everyone will have an enjoyable week with the facilities that we have prepared for this championship,” he further added.

Please check the official website at https://www.themalaysianopen.com/the-malaysian-open-2020 for more information and updates on the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020.