Taking place from 16-19 October at the scenic Macau Golf & Country Club, the SJM Macao Open 2025 is jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (MSB), title sponsor SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and IMG, and co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Macau Golf Association. Some of the biggest names in world golf have arrived in Macao for the 22nd edition of the Macao Open, a prestigious tournament showcasing a stellar field of global elite players, Asia’s finest talents, and rising stars.

Among the favorites competing for the coveted SJM Macao Open 2025 title is former world number one Lee Westwood, whose Macao journey will come full circle this week. After winning the tournament’s second edition in 1999, Westwood returns in 2025.

“It’s nice to be back in Asia and Macao. It’s been a long time since I’ve been here. I played and won in 1999, and a lot has changed in Macao since then — and a lot has changed with me as well,” said Westwood who is returning alongside his son Samuel Westwood, an emerging professional making his SJM Macao Open debut this week.

“I didn’t have a chance to defend in 1999, so it’s nice to come back 26 years later with my son playing this week. It’s a good opportunity for him to play with very good players. Coming to Asia early in my career really tested me, helping me adapt to the grasses and the heat, which improved my game. There will be a bit of pressure on Samuel this week, and on me as well to beat him — dads don’t like losing to their sons. The course looks fantastic, and I’m looking forward to the week,” added the former world number one.

Two-time PGA winner Sungjae Im from South Korea is also excited to make his SJM Macao Open debut in 2025: “It’s my first time in Macao and I drove over from Hong Kong. It was an incredible sight coming in to see the lights of the city. It’s so vibrant here. I feel very comfortable and hopefully that feeling will continue and I will play well this week,” Im said.

Rattanon Wannasrichan from Thailand is back to defend his SJM Macao Open 2024 title. The defending champion is in great form after winning his third Asian Tour title just last month in Chinese Taipei. Wannasrichan aims to become just the second player to defend his title in the tournament’s 22-year history, a feat only achieved by China golf legend Zhang Lianwei, a fan favorite who will also play in the tournament this week.

“I’m very happy to return to the tournament and play against such strong players in the field like Lee, Sungjae, Haotong and Taichi. It was an incredible experience here last year and I have some momentum coming in, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on my performance. I’m just going to try to enjoy this tournament as much as I can,” said Wannasrichan.

An impressive contingent of Chinese players has also gathered for the SJM Macao Open 2025. Notable among them are China’s top-ranked golfer Li Haotong and Hong Kong, China’s leading player and the defending 2023 Asian Games gold medalist (individual) Taichi Kho. They highlight an impressive list of established and emerging Chinese stars appearing in Macao.

“I’m super excited to be here this week. It’s a stellar field, the course looks in fantastic shape, and the weather is holding up. The SJM Macao Open is a staple event on the Asian Tour with a lot of tradition, and I’m looking forward to adding to that,” said Kho, who finished T6th on his SJM Macao Open debut in 2023.

Chinese golf legend Liang Wenchong, up-and-coming 20-year-old ace Ding Wenyi, and another Hong Kong, China professional and Asian Games bronze medalist (men’s team golf event) Matthew Cheung are also in the field, while emerging local talent Kelvin Si Ngai will fly the flag for Macao in his home Open this week.

“The local fan is part of my motivation to play well this week; I know this course like the back of my hand, it is my home course after all. I want to stay composed and focused throughout the tournament, and strive for a standout performance. I’m confident in my skills and excited to compete alongside international players here in Macao,” said Si.

The USD 1 million SJM Macao Open 2025 will also feature reigning Asian Tour 2024 Order of Merit winner John Catlin, Pavit Tangkamolprasert, the Macao Open 2016 champion, as well as qualifiers – Hong Kong, China team member Tian Jun and regional pro Brian O’Donovan.

In its 22-year history, the Macao Open has grown to become a highlight on the Asian Tour calendar, graced by major champions such as Ernie Els, Nick Faldo, Fred Couples, Padraig Harrington, and Vijay Singh. Zhang Lianwei, the pioneer of golf in China, has won the prestigious event twice and is the only golfer to have defended his title in the tournament’s history.

For the first time on the Asian Tour, fans will be able to track their favorite players with the Player Locator. By scanning QR codes at various locations around the course, visitors can access the SJM Macao Open 2025 interactive map to follow the action in real-time.

In alignment with SJM’s commitment to the community, admission to the SJM Macao Open 2025 is free. Fans are encouraged to register in advance, with each person able to request up to four complimentary tickets. For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit www.sjmmacaoopen.com.

Like this: Like Loading...