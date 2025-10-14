Brisbane Roar have announced the signing of Brisbane Roar ‘B’ graduate, Noah Maieroni, who has today signed his first professional contract with the football club until 30 June 2027.

The 20-year-old’s journey with the football club began in his early teenage years, where he was a member of the Roar’s youth development system before making the move to Queensland NPL side, Brisbane City FC. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/noah-maieroni-brisbane-roar-contract-signing-aleague-news/ #AFF#FootballAustralia#ALeague

