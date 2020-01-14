They slipped a rung in the world rankings to No 7 but sixth seeds Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying eased into the second round in the USD400,000 Daihatsu Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Tuesday. They slipped a rung in the world rankings to No 7 but sixth seeds Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying eased into the second round in the USD400,000 Daihatsu Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Malaysian professionals defeated Mark Lamsfuss-Isabel Herttrich 21-17, 21-17 in 37 minutes and will face Lee Jhe Huei-Hsu Ya Ching of Chinese Taipei – 21-15, 21-13 winners over Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari.

World No 14 Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also cleared their first hurdle, defeating Indonesians Adnan Maulana-Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso 21-14, 21-12.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles, Malaysian professional Liew Daren failed to make the main draw after losing 18-21, 12-21 to Korea’s Heo Kwang Hee in the first match in the qualifying round. – BY RIZAL ABDULLAH