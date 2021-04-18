Formula One announced today that Miami will be hosting a new race for the 2022 season. Max and Checo are looking forward to racing in the “Magic City” famous for laidback seaside vibes and Latin-American influences.

Max Verstappen: “It’s always interesting to go to a new place where we’ve never driven before and Miami is a great city. I’m sure if they build a good track, we can have a lot of fun out there and hopefully we’ll bring a lot of excitement so the fans can of course enjoy the race. I’m always happy to be in America, it gives you that kind of feeling that anything is possible, so I’m just excited to go there.”

Sergio Perez: “Racing in the US is always great fun and I enjoy a city circuit, it’s a good challenge. I think Miami is a great location for Formula One, it’s a very fun city and there’s lots of energy in that place. The Latino community is pretty big there so I’m definitely looking forward going there soon. I think Miami and F1 is the perfect combination.”

