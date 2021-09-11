Footballers in the A-League and W-League will enjoy continued investment and improved conditions across both competitions under a ground-breaking deal to drive up playing standards in Australia’s elite leagues.

Under the five-year agreement struck between Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) and the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), genuine equity in high-performance standards in the A-League and W-League have been enshrined to create a “world-class workplace” for all the nation’s players.

It will also result in sustainable increases to a minimum and maximum player payments during the term of the CBA, in particular, an increase in the minimum salary cap spend in the W-League over the course of the agreement.

For more, please click on https://www.a-league.com.au/news/groundbreaking-deal-drive-professional-leagues

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...