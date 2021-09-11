The Frenchman completed his epic journey on an old school Ducati from his home in the South of France to MotorLand Aragon

It’s very common for riders, teams and everyone else in the MotoGP™ paddock to travel to GPs by plane, sometimes by car when we’re racing in Europe. However, Johann Zarco’s (Pramac Racing) journey to MotorLand Aragon this week was slightly different – and properly cool.

The Frenchman completed an epic ride – around 900km while avoiding motorways – from his home in the South of France to Aragon on a fantastic 1981 900SS Darmah Ducati. Zarco borrowed the classic motorcycle from French journalist Adrian Parassol and was accompanied on the journey by some of his team members, as they arrived at MotorLand on Wednesday.

