Holders Vietnam will launch the defence of their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 with a trip to either Timor-Leste or Brunei on July 24 as Singapore travel to take on Cambodia after the match schedule was finalised on Friday.

Thailand, meanwhile, will begin their quest for a record-extending eighth title in Laos on July 25 with Myanmar hosting Malaysia during a blockbuster opening weekend as the region’s leading national team competition celebrates its landmark 30th anniversary.

Vietnam have been drawn in Group A of the competition and will host four-time winners Singapore on July 31 in the first of two home matches in the Group Stage for Kim Sang-sik’s side.

The champions then travel to take on Indonesia on August 3 in another mouth-watering tie before rounding out their group phase commitments at home against Cambodia on August 7, when Singapore will host the Indonesians.

Indonesia, under new coach John Herdman and seeking a first ASEAN title after six runners-up finishes, open their campaign by hosting Cambodia on July 27.

Herdman said: “There’s no easy draw, Group A or B here. You’re going to be relying on players who have been dying to represent their country. Operating with depth is typically what these tournaments are about. I’ve had experience of this in CONCACAF in the Gold Cup and usually they’re amazing experiences because these players bring a completely different energy and if you can harness that, then you have a chance of winning it.”

Singapore’s head coach, Gavin Lee, added: “There’s going to be some exciting games. It’s not going to be easy but that’s something we already expected before the draw, that there won’t be any easy group. To be honest, we relish the challenge. As part of our preparation for the Asian Cup, we want to be pushed, to be tested, to be put in uncomfortable positions and we’ve got that with this draw.”

Thailand’s first home match will be against 2010 winners Malaysia on August 1. Anthony Hudson’s side then travel to take on the Philippines on August 4 and host Myanmar in their final Group B game on August 8.

Hudson said: “We’re happy with the group, how it’s all been placed. There will be no easy games, all the teams are very competitive, but we’re really pleased with the draw. When you look at the other group, you’ve got Indonesia and Vietnam. They’re all complicated groups. We’re in a group where all the games will be complicated and tough but if we had to pick a group, this is what we would pick.”

The Philippines, who reached the semi-finals in 2024, kick off their campaign for a first ASEAN title at home to Myanmar on July 28.

Carles Cuadrat, head coach of the Philippines, said: ““We know it’s going to be a very interesting test for us. We know that all the teams can get you in trouble, but we are positive about our chances and we are excited about the tournament. Thailand are always in the top stages of the competition and we played them in the semi-finals in the last edition, so it will be a very interesting match.”

Prior to the Group Stage, Timor-Leste and Brunei will face off on June 2 and 9 in a two-legged playoff to determine which of the pair will complete the line-up in Group A.

The top two finishers in each group progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on a home-and-away basis. The first legs will be played on August 15 and 16 with the return fixtures on August 18 and 19. The final will be played on August 22 and 26.

Venues and kick-off times for all fixtures have yet to be finalised and will be announced in due course.

ASEANUtdFC.com and @aseanutdfc, the official digital channels for the Hyundai Cup™ and other ASEAN United FC events provides year-round access to news, information and exclusive content.

Like this: Like Loading...