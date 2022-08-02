Hanoi FC have taken a four-point advantage after nine matches in the 2022 Night Wolf V. League 1 where they edged Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) this week 2-1 in a top-of-the-table clash at the Hang Day Stadium.
The visiting SLNA side went ahead as early as the fourth minute through Michael Olaha before Vladimir Siladji’s penalty six minutes after the restart put both teams back on level.
But Nguyen Thanh Chung’s 76th minute strike would give the full points to host Hanoi where they have picked up 20 points from nine matches played.
SLNA stayed second with 16 points from the same number of games.
2022 NIGHT WOLF V.LEAGUE 1
RESULTS
Hanoi FC 2-1 Song Lam Nghe An
Thanh Hoa 1-0 Viettel
Hong Lin Ha Thinh 3-4 Saigon FC
Binh Duong 2-3 Binh Dinh
Ho Chi Minh 2-1 Hai Phong
Da Nang 1-0 Nam Dinh
CURRENT STANDINGS
