Hosts Indonesia continue to dominate after Day 2 of competition in the 11th ASEAN Para Games Solo 2022, with the bulk of its gold medal haul coming from swimming.

Thanks to its seven golden achievement at the Jatidiri Swimming Complex in Semarang, Indonesia continues to pull away from its closest rival Thailand with 15 gold, 10 silvers and 9 bronze medals.

Thailand is currently trailing second with nine gold, seven of it coming from swimming and one each in athletics and powerlifting. The Thais have accumulated 11 silvers and five bronze medals.

Indonesia’s golden achievements in swimming came from Aris Wibawa (men’s 100m breaststroke SB7), Rino Saputra (men’s 100m freestyle S9), Zaki Zulkarnain (100m freestyle S8), Steven Stualang (men’s 100m backstroke S10), Meliana Ratih (women’s 50m backstroke), men’s 4×100 medley Relay 49 point and men’s 4×100 freestyle relay 34 points.

At the powerlifting venue in Paragon Hotel, Paralympic silver medallist Ni Nengah Widiasih of Indonesia broke her record of 96kg (set in Kuala Lumpur APG in 2017) with a new weight of 97 kg today.

Vietnam is levelled with Thailand in the overall medal standings, hauling six gold in swimming to place itself third with 9 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze.

Malaysia finished the day in fourth overall with all six of its gold medal-haul coming from swimming through men’s Muhd Iman Aiman, Carmen Lim, Abdul Halim Mohamad, Mohd Adib Iqbal Abdullah and Fraidden Daiwan.

Competition resumes Tuesday (2 August) with events in all 14 sports with finals in Para Athletics at Manahan Stadium, Chess, Judo Blind, Powerlifting and Para Swimming at Jatidiri Swimming Complex.

