Jayson Lee (R) of Sunrise Youngsters dribbles the ball against Pegasus’ Lee Jia Jun

For the second straight day, Sunrise Youngsters held off their opponent’s fourth quarter run as they closed off their Major Basketball League Malaysia Batu Pahat circuit with a hard-fought 78-74 win over Pegasus Sports.

Youngsters’ Jayson Lee continued to impress with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists while Frankie Kittitep Dasom and Goh Yan Qing delivered 15 and 10 points respectively.

It was a commendable effort by Pegasus without Ryan Smith. They fell to their fourth straight loss, leaving Batu Pahat without a win. Their best player was Lee Jia Jun with 23 points.

Johor Southern Tigers secured their playoff ticket by defeating Singapore Adroit 102-101 in an exciting Southern Derby. They are at the top of the league with 6 wins and 1 loss .

Playing for the first time this season, NS Matrix’s Head Coach cum import player Jeff Viernes was the hero, executing several clutch plays to earn NS Matrix the 89-85 win over KL Aseel in a thriller.

It was a heartbreaking loss for KL Aseel who fell to their fifth straight loss and are now bottom of the standings. Jun Manzo was their best player with 28 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Final circuit of Regular Season will be held in Han Chiang Stadium, Penang from 2nd-4th December 2022.

