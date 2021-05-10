Hariss Harun has signed for Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors.

The Singapore national team captain had previously played for Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim where he has been with since 2014.

“I’m thrilled to return home. This where I started to build my career, and it’s wildly exciting to now be a part of the Lion City Sailors’ vision,” said the 30-year-old Hariss.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with JDT, and it was an honour to have worn the armband for the team. I’d like to express my gratitude to Tunku Ismail for his leadership and trust in me, and I’d also like to thank the JDT team, staff and the people of Johor for welcoming me as one of their own.”

Added Sailors’ Chief Executive Chew Chun-Liang: “Hariss is a model professional who has shown that he is a leader in the dressing room as well as on the pitch, and we’re looking forward to him contributing to all the various facets of the Lion City Sailors project.

“It was a pleasure working with our JDT counterparts to iron out this deal that will bring Singapore’s national team captain to the Sailors, and competing in domestic competitions.”

