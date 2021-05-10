Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux) soloed to win Stage 3 of the 104th Giro d’Italia, 190km from Biella to Canale. Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Peter Sagan (Bora – Hansgrohe) finished second and third, respectively.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) retains the Maglia Rosa and leads the general classification.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux) – 190km in 4h21’29”, average speed 43.597 km/h

2 – Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) at 4”

3 – Peter Sagan (Bora – Hansgrohe) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

2 – Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) at 16″

3 – Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) at 20″

JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix)

Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team)

Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

Quotes from the protagonists