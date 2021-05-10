Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux) soloed to win Stage 3 of the 104th Giro d’Italia, 190km from Biella to Canale. Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Peter Sagan (Bora – Hansgrohe) finished second and third, respectively.
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) retains the Maglia Rosa and leads the general classification.
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux) – 190km in 4h21’29”, average speed 43.597 km/h
2 – Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) at 4”
3 – Peter Sagan (Bora – Hansgrohe) s.t.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 – Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)
2 – Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) at 16″
3 – Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) at 20″
JERSEYS
Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)
Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix)
Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team)
Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)
Quotes from the protagonists
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Taco van der Hoorn said: “I can’t believe it. I just wanted to be aggressive for the whole Giro. I knew it would be very difficult to win a stage. I took my chance but I didn’t believe we’d make it with a one minute lead going into the finale. But Simon Pellaud rode very hard up the hill. He was tired then and I dropped him and I heard on the radio that I had a lead of 40 seconds. I looked back at 1km to go and I started believing I could win. It’s unbelievable.”
The Maglia Rosa Filippo Ganna said: “We have seen a lot of sprinters being dropped in the climbs, there were not a lot of riders in the main group at the end, up the hill, I saw that Remco had fantastic legs. It will be hard for me to defend the Maglia Rosa tomorrow.”
