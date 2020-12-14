#HSBC announces renewal of its long-standing Asia golf partnerships – HSBC Women’s World Championship, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, and the CGA-HSBC China Junior Golf Programme

HSBC today announced the renewal of three key pillars of its global golf brand partnership portfolio: the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai and the CGA-HSBC China Junior Golf Programme.

All three partnerships are key components of HSBC’s global brand partnership activities and these multi-year title sponsorship renewals will secure the future of one of the most successful grassroots golf programmes in the world and two of the biggest golf events in Asia.

Returning to their established homes of Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore and Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, the two Flagship events are known amongst the players as ‘Asia’s Majors’ and have been a catalyst for the growth of golf in Asia.

Established in 2007, the CGA HSBC China Junior Golf Programme is a highly respected junior development pathway, run in conjunction with the China Golf Association (CGA), with notable alumni including Haotong Li, Zecheng (Marty) Dou, Yu Liu and Xiyu Lin.

Due to the increased interest triggered by HSBC Champions, the CGA-HSBC China Junior Golf Programme was created to help nurture future talent, as well as to bring the sport to more young people.

Since 2007, the initiative has put golf clubs in the hands of over 110,000 children across 25 cities and 18 provinces.

Over the next five years, the initiative promises to unearth more Chinese talent and will enable thousands more children to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of golf.

Jonathan Castleman, HSBC’s Group Head of Brand and Brand Partnerships commented, “We are pleased to be extending our commitment to these important brand partnerships, in order to support and grow the game of golf in Asia.

When we first introduced the HSBC Champions format to Shanghai in 2005 and Singapore in 2008, professional golf in Asia was in its relative infancy.

Today, the world’s best golfers appear in ‘Asia’s Majors’ every year and the CGA-HSBC China Junior Golf Programme has established a long term and sustainable pathway for future generations of Chinese golfers. Our ambition is to promote the game at all levels by inspiring future generations to take part in the sport.”

President Zhang Xiaoning of China Golf Association commented, “Golf has been developing rapidly in China. For over ten years the CGA-HSBC China Junior Golf Programme has trained and developed a large number of excellent players in China with many of them getting to realise their dream on the stage of Asia’s Major, the WGC–HSBC Champions.”

LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan commented; “We are extremely thankful to HSBC, an incredibly valued and long-term partner of the LPGA, for their continued support. This tournament has been long established as a favorite stop on our yearly schedule. In a season with many tough announcements due to COVID-19, it’s my absolute pleasure to be a part of announcing this great news.”

Sanctioned by the International Federation of PGA Tours since the event was elevated to World Golf Championships status in 2009, the WGC-HSBC Champions has consistently attracted the best fields to gather in Asia.

Ty Votaw, Executive Vice President, International, PGA TOUR, said, “On behalf of the International Federation of PGA Tours, we are delighted that HSBC has renewed their support of this important World Golf Championships event.

We look forward to continuing to work with HSBC and ensuring the event’s continued success which plays an important role in growing and developing our sport in China and across Asia.

Our thanks to HSBC, the China Golf Association and all the fans in China who have helped make this event so successful since it became a World Golf Championships event in 2009.”

Grant Slack, SVP & Managing Director, Golf Events, IMG added; “We have been proud to partner with HSBC on their golf programme since 2004 and we are delighted to be announcing these extensions today.

Renewing a partnership is particularly satisfying as it demonstrates that we have delivered on our sponsors expectations and beyond which is always our ambition. We are also very thankful for the support of all our partners who have also contributed so much to the successes of the HSBC Women’s World Championship, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, and the CGA-HSBC China Junior Program, especially the CGA and the Singapore Tourism Board along with our world class host venues, Sentosa Golf Club and the Sheshan International Golf Club.”

