DPMM FC, Indera SC, Kasuka FC and Kota Ranger FC have obtained AFC Club Licensing status.

This means that the four clubs will be eligible to participate in competitions organised and sanctioned by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

“I hope that the clubs will run their administration and management professionally,” said Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan, the President of the National FA of Brunei Darussalam.

“There has been a lot of knowledge-sharing from our consultants covering administration and management.”

