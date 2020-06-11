Football is set to be back in Cambodia with the Hun Sen Cup slated for 30 June – according to the Cambodian National Competitions Committee (CNCC).

The restart of the 2020 edition of the Hun Sen Cup will pave the way for the resumption of the Metfone Cambodia League (MCL) a few days later.

The Hun Sen Cup and also the MCL were postponed in March this year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hun Sen Cup is named after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and where it starts with the Provincial Stage to be followed by the National Stage.

With the easing of lockdown, the restart of the Hun Sen Cup 2020 will see players, coaches and all stakeholders having to observe strict health guidelines.

And this means matches will be played without spectators and where each game is limited to just 100 people.

