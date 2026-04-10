India’s rising star Ayush Shetty continued his giant-killing run, toppling another big name to storm into the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 today.

The 20 year-old Mangalore-born shuttler produced a composed display to defeat Indonesia’s third seed and world No.4 Jonatan Christie 23-21, 21-17 in 54 minutes, his first meeting and victory over the 2024 champion.

Ayush had earlier stunned China’s Li Shi Feng before overcoming Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu-Jen, underlining a breakthrough campaign. He faces world No.1 and defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn for a place in the final.

Kunlavut, however, was again stretched to three games for the second successive day, rallying from a game down to defeat China’s Weng Hong Yang 20-22, 21-9, 21-9 in 79 minutes.

Home favourite Shi Yuqi also lived up to expectations, overcoming Japan’s Kodai Naraoka 21-18, 21-18 in a tightly contested 60-minute encounter.

Shi takes on Chinese Taipei veteran Chou Tien-Chen, who battled past former world champion Loh Kean Yew 16-21, 21-12, 21-17.

Women’s singles: An, Wang on collision course

In women’s singles, top seed An Se Young and China’s second seed Wang Zhiyi remained firmly on track for a potential title showdown.

An, chasing her maiden Asian Championships crown, maintained her flawless run with a 21-16, 21-10 victory over Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki in 43 minutes – her seventh win in as many meetings.

She will face compatriot Sim Yu-Jin, who advanced after defeating former world champion Nozomi Okuhara 21-18, 21-11.

Wang meanwhile progressed with a comfortable 21-13, 21-15 win over Japan’s Riko Gunji, setting up a high-stakes semifinal against long-time rival Akane Yamaguchi.

Yamaguchi booked her place in the last four after rallying past China’s Gao Fangjie 21-23, 21-11, 21-13, with the head-to-head between her and Wang finely poised.

Men’s Singles – Quarterfinal Results

(1) Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) bt Weng Hong yang (CHN) 20-22, 21-9, 21-9

Ayush Shetty (IND) bt (3) Jonatan Christie (INA) 23-21, 21-17

(4) Chou Tien-chen (TPE) bt (8) Loh Kean Yew (SGP) 16-21, 21-12, 21-17

(2) Shi Yu Qi (CHN) bt (7) Kodai Naraoka (JPN) 21-18, 21-18

Semifinals

(1) Kunlavut Vitidsarn vs Ayush Shetty

(4) Chou Tien-chen vs (2) Shi Yuqi

Women’s Singles – Quarterfinal Results

[1] An Se-young (KOR) bt Tomoka Miyazaki (JPN) 21-16, 21-10

Sim Yu-jin (KOR) bt Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) 21-18, 21-11

[4] Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) bt Gao Fang Jie (CHN) 21-23, 21-11, 21-13

[2] Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) bt Riko Gunji (JPN) 21-13, 21-15

Semifinals

[1] An Se-young vs Sim Yu-jin

[4] Akane Yamaguchi vs [2] Wang Zhiyi

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