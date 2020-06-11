There are further changes to the status of badminton tournaments this year with the YONEX Swiss Open 2020 and 2020 European Championships now cancelled.

Both previously carried “suspended” status until suitable replacement dates could be found.

BWF, in close consultation and consensus with Swiss Badminton and tournament organisers, concluded that it was no longer feasible to hold the tournament at a later date in 2020.

The tournament, a Super 300 event on the HSBC BWF World Tour, was due to take place 17-22 March 2020.

Badminton Europe and the Ukrainian Badminton Federation also agreed that it was best to cancel the 2020 European Championships in Kyiv, originally scheduled for 21-26 April 2020.

Ukrainian Badminton Federation has agreed to host the 2021 version and it will be staged in the same Ukrainian city from 27 April to 2 May 2021.

